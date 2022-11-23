Tegethoff Development Completes $90M Transit-Oriented Apartment Project in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Expo at Forest Park features two buildings with 287 units.

ST. LOUIS — Tegethoff Development has completed Expo at Forest Park, a $90 million transit-oriented apartment development in St. Louis. The project is adjacent to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station in the historic Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. Expo at Forest Park includes two buildings with 287 units, along with parking, amenities and 30,000 square feet of retail space. The north building opened in August, while the south building will open in the next few weeks.

More than half of the new residents do not own cars, according to Tegethoff. Bi-State Development operates the Metro Transit system that serves eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Bi-State has worked to create a safer, more secure public transit system. Trivers assisted in architecture, planning, urban design and interiors for Expo at Forest Park. Trivers collaborated with associate architect HOK and general contractor Brinkmann Constructors.