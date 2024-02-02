Friday, February 2, 2024
The building at 1840 Midwest Blvd. was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.
TEI Acquires 55,000 SF Warehouse in Indianapolis for $3.3M

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has acquired a 55,000-square-foot warehouse in Indianapolis for $3.3 million. Located at 1840 Midwest Blvd., the property was developed in phases from 1995 until 2004. The building, which features a clear height of 30 feet, three loading docks and 21 drive-in doors, is situated about 11 miles from the Indianapolis International Airport and five miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Anchored by R&R Plumbing, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, the property is 94 percent leased. Max Pastor and Brian Soto led the transaction on behalf of TEI. Brian Dell of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller, while Tony Hupp and Ryan Kelly of Colliers represented TEI. Hupp and Kelly will also handle leasing of the property on behalf of TEI.

