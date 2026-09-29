TEI Acquires Retail Property on Jeweler’s Row in Chicago for $3.9M

CHICAGO — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has acquired 33 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago for $3.9 million. Located in the heart of South Loop along historic Jeweler’s Row, the property offers 38 feet of frontage on Wabash Avenue at the base of a 360-unit luxury condominium building, which is also home to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Currently fully leased, the 7,400-square-foot, three-unit retail property is home to Goddess & the Baker, Reckless Records and Prasino. Ami Ziff and Jonathan Kim represented TEI on an internal basis. Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Newcastle Investors.