TEI, Lormax Stern Acquire 314,438 SF Kensington Valley Outlets in Howell, Michigan

HOWELL, MICH. — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) and Lormax Stern have acquired Kensington Valley Outlets in Howell, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit. The 314,438-square-foot outlet center was formerly known as Tanger Outlets Howell. Built in 1996, the property is home to tenants such as H&M, Old Navy, Nike Factory Store, Columbia, Banana Republic, Gap, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Famous Footwear and Eddie Bauer. The outlet center is located along the I-96 corridor and has received 1.3 million customer visits in the last year. Ami Ziff, Jonathan Kim, Grant Scott and Eli Smith represented TEI on an internal basis, and Andrew Bell, Matt Drozd, Sam Pietsch and Mark Franchini internally represented Lormax Stern. Mark Strauss of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller.