Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Nestlé USA Inc. will occupy a more than 700,000-square-foot distribution center on 58 acres at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Tejon Ranch, Calif.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Tejon Ranch Co. Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF Nestlé USA Distribution Center in California

by Amy Works

TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Tejon Ranch Co. has begun construction on a distribution center for Nestlé USA Inc., the world’s largest food and beverage company. The development is located on 58 acres of Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) in Tejon Ranch, approximately 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The multi-story, 700,000-square-foot building will be fully automated to serve Nestlé’s portfolio and designed to support future growth and expansion plans. No official opening date has been announced, but Nestlé is targeting 2025 for initial completion of construction and 2026 for commencement of operations.

TRCC represents more than 2.5 million square feet of industrial space either under construction or completed.

Mac Hewett, Mike McCrary and Brent Weirick of JLL represented Tejon Ranch Co. in the 58-acre land sale transaction.

