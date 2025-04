FORNEY, TEXAS — TEKMAK Development, a locally based, full-service hospitality company, has opened an 87-room, Marriott-branded hotel in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. Located at 503 E. U.S. Highway 80, TownePlace Suites Forney is a pet-friendly hotel with suites that feature full kitchens and amenities that include a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and complimentary breakfast. Atlanta-based Peachtree Group will operate the hotel on behalf of TEKMAK Development.