Telecommunications Firm Signs 42,000 SF Lease at Flex Building in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — ANDREW, a hardware manufacturer for the telecommunications industry, has signed a 42,000-square-foot lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The company is relocating from the nearby building at 2601 Telecom Parkway to the flex building at 2920 Telecom Parkway. In addition to office, the company’s new space supports lab, manufacturing and engineering uses. As part of the relocation, ANDREW plans to invest more than $2 million to support tenant improvements and the addition of new furniture, fixtures and equipment at its new Richardson facility.