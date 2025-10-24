Friday, October 24, 2025
DevelopmentLife SciencesTexas

Tellepsen Builders Completes 10,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Northeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — General contractor Tellepsen Builders has completed a 10,000-square-foot life sciences facility in northeast Houston. Designed by Pfluger Architects, the facility is known as the San Jacinto College Center for Biotechnology by virtue of its location on that institution’s campus within the Generation Park master-planned development. The center was designed as a laboratory suite with an entry lobby fitted with lockers, a break room and workroom for San Jacinto College students and staff.

