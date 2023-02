Temco Logistics Signs 37,580 SF Office Lease in New Haven, Indiana

NEW HAVEN, IND. — Temco Logistics has signed a 37,580-square-foot office lease at 10651 Rose Ave. in New Haven, just east of Fort Wayne. Bill Drinkall and Chad Voglewede of Bradley Co. represented the landlord, Cedar CDT LLC. Pomona, Calif.-based Temco Logistics delivers and installs home goods.