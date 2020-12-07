Tempe Hotel Group Sells 139-Room Arizona Days Inn to Elliot West Hospitality for $8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Western

The 139-room Days Inn in Tempe, Ariz., will undergo a multi-year renovation program.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Tempe Hotel Group has completed the disposition of a Days Inn-branded hotel, situated on a 2.4-acre site in Tempe’s General Industrial District. Elliot West Hospitality acquired the asset for more than $8 million.

Due to the terms of the transaction, the property’s ownership may not officially transfer for a couple of years. The hotel, which was constructed in 1987, is slated to undergo renovations and rebranding over the next couple years.

The 139-room hotel features a resort-style pool, full-service elevator, laundry facilities, vending and ice machines, a business center, large atrium/continental breakfast room and meeting room.

Zack Mishkin of ORION Investment Real Estate represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.