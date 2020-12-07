REBusinessOnline

Tempe Hotel Group Sells 139-Room Arizona Days Inn to Elliot West Hospitality for $8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Western

Days-Inn-Tempe-AZ

The 139-room Days Inn in Tempe, Ariz., will undergo a multi-year renovation program.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Tempe Hotel Group has completed the disposition of a Days Inn-branded hotel, situated on a 2.4-acre site in Tempe’s General Industrial District. Elliot West Hospitality acquired the asset for more than $8 million.

Due to the terms of the transaction, the property’s ownership may not officially transfer for a couple of years. The hotel, which was constructed in 1987, is slated to undergo renovations and rebranding over the next couple years.

The 139-room hotel features a resort-style pool, full-service elevator, laundry facilities, vending and ice machines, a business center, large atrium/continental breakfast room and meeting room.

Zack Mishkin of ORION Investment Real Estate represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  