Tempo Capital Arranges $42M Construction Loan for Metro Houston Residential Project

CONROE, TEXAS — Chicago-based financial advisory firm Tempo Capital Group has arranged a $42 million nonrecourse construction loan for a 287-unit single-family rental project in Conroe, about 35 miles north of Houston. The project will be situated on a 45-acre site and will feature cottages, duplexes and two-story homes. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed. A construction timeline was also not released. Michael Berke led the debt placement for Tempo Capital Group.