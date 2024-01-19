Tempus Realty Completes 530,000 SF Westrock Coffee Distribution Center in Conway, Arkansas

CONWAY, ARK. — Tempus Realty Partners has completed a 530,000-square-foot distribution center in Conway, which will be occupied by project partner Westrock Coffee. Tempus and Westrock acquired the 30-acre site, which is located roughly 30 miles outside Little Rock, in early 2023.

Building features include 36-foot clear heights, a 13,000-square-foot mezzanine office, 100,000 square feet of air-conditioned production space, extensive power distribution and an exterior enclosed machine room. The property will support Westrock Coffee’s product and packaging operation at a nearby facility, as well as handle additional distribution needs.

The development team included Clark Contractors, Lewis Architects, Engineering Consultants and Build Nimble/Colliers Arkansas. Ted Dickey of Lighthouse Asset Advisors advised Westrock Coffee in the project.