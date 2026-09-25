Friday, September 25, 2026
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Excelsior Crossings sits within the strongest-performing office submarket in the Twin Cities, according to Tempus Realty Partners.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaOffice

Tempus Realty Partners Acquires 546,548 SF Office Property in Minnesota for $66M

by Kristin Harlow

HOPKINS, MINN. — Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Excelsior Crossings, a two-building office property totaling 546,548 square feet in Hopkins. The purchase price was $66 million. The campus is 98 percent leased and sits in the I-394 corridor. U.S. Bank fully occupies one building, accounting for 54 percent of the property’s square footage. The second building is home to Element Fleet Management Corp., Digi International Inc., Michael Foods Inc. and Sovos Compliance LLC. The seven-story buildings are LEED Gold certified and sit on more than 20 acres around a central lake with covered parking, heated sidewalks and more than $1.4 million in recent capital upgrades.

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