Tempus Realty Partners Buys Warner Crossing Office Complex in Tempe, Arizona
TEMPE, ARIZ. — Little Rock, Ark.-based Tempus Realty Partners has purchased an office complex located at 8312 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe. Woodland Hills, Calif.-based Younan Properties sold the asset for an undisclosed price.
Built in 2000, the two single-level office buildings offer a total of 138,180 square feet of space. Three investment-grade tenants occupy the asset.
Isaac Smith of Colliers in Arkansas represented the buyer, while Mindy Korth of Colliers in Arizona represented the seller in the transaction.
