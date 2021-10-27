Tempus Realty Partners Buys Warner Crossing Office Complex in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Located in Tempe, Ariz., Warner Crossing features two building offering a total of 138,180 square feet of office space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Little Rock, Ark.-based Tempus Realty Partners has purchased an office complex located at 8312 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe. Woodland Hills, Calif.-based Younan Properties sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2000, the two single-level office buildings offer a total of 138,180 square feet of space. Three investment-grade tenants occupy the asset.

Isaac Smith of Colliers in Arkansas represented the buyer, while Mindy Korth of Colliers in Arizona represented the seller in the transaction.