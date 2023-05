HILLIARD, OHIO — Tempus Realty Partners has sold a 114,485-square-foot industrial building in Hilliard, a northwest suburb of Columbus. An entity doing business as DP 149 LLC purchased the asset for $7.6 million. The property is fully leased to metal fabricator S&G Manufacturing and features seven dock doors, three overhead doors and clear heights ranging from 20 to 24 feet. Tempus, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, acquired the building in December 2020 for $5.7 million.