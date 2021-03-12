REBusinessOnline

Ten Capital Management Acquires Business Park in Lake Mary, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Business Park in Lake Mary

The Technology Park property is a 297,386-square-foot, five-building flex-office and light industrial campus.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Ten Capital Management, a privately held real estate investment management firm, has acquired five buildings in Technology Park, a business park located at 100, 200, 250, 255 and 525 Technology Parkway in Lake Mary. Somerset Properties is Ten Capital’s partner on the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The Technology Park property is a 297,386-square-foot, five-building flex-office and light industrial campus. Recent leasing activity at the property has resulted in more than 91,000 square feet of new tenants over the last 12 months, and it was 87 percent leased to 16 tenants at the time of sale. The business park offers access to Interstate 4 and Lake Mary Boulevard.

