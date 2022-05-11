REBusinessOnline

Ten Capital Management Purchases 224,359 SF Industrial Park in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

SunTech Commerce Park is situated on 19.3 acres at 39-59 Skyline Drive in Lake Mary, Fla., about a quarter-mile from Interstate 4.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — Ten Capital Management, a privately held real estate investment management firm based in metro Cleveland, has purchased SunTech Commerce Park, a six-building, 224,359-square-foot industrial park in suburban Orlando. The property is situated on 19.3 acres at 39-59 Skyline Drive in Lake Mary, about a quarter mile from Interstate 4. According to LoopNet Inc., the campus includes five single-story flex buildings and one three-story office building. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

