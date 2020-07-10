REBusinessOnline

Ten Capital, Somerset Properties Acquire Office Building in Fort Lauderdale for $82.5M

Bayview Corporate Tower is located at 6451 N. Federal Highway, seven miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Ten Capital Management and Somerset Properties have acquired Bayview Corporate Tower, a 12-story, 413,833-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report that Bridge Investment Group sold the asset to the buyers for $82.5 million. The asset was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to 21 tenants. Bridge has invested more than $4.8 million in base building improvements at Bayview Corporate Tower over the past three years. Building amenities include a café, conference center, fitness center, lounge, outdoor picnic area and onsite security and management. The property is situated adjacent to a five-story parking garage. Bayview Corporate Tower is located at 6451 N. Federal Highway, seven miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

