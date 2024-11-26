Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hollister relocated to a new store at Easton Town Center.
Leasing ActivityMidwestOhioRetail

Ten Retail Tenants Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Ten tenants have opened new locations at Easton Town Center in Columbus. CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty Boutique, David Yurman, Louis Vuitton, Hollister, Mugsy, Bluemercury, Tecovas, Rowan, BoxLunch and Mikey’s Late Night Slice are now open. Coming soon to the shopping destination are gorjana, Faherty, Bar Italia, Diamond Cellar and Altar’d State. Easton Town Center is home to more than 250 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Steiner + Associates handles leasing and management for the property.

You may also like

Standard, TCC Sell 217,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

McShane to Build 72-Unit Senior Living Community in...

SPHERE Investments Acquires 66,143 SF PAM Health Rehabilitation...

Atlanta’s Retail Market Experiences Rising Rents, Strong Demand...

OKT Lighting USA Signs 43,760 SF Industrial Lease...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 17,657 SF Bowling Alley...

Related Group, Rockpoint Deliver Mixed-Use Highley House in...

Lightstone Group Acquires Outlet Collection Seattle Shopping Mall...

Faris Lee Negotiates $22.8M Sale of Santa Margarita...