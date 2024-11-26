Ten Retail Tenants Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Ten tenants have opened new locations at Easton Town Center in Columbus. CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty Boutique, David Yurman, Louis Vuitton, Hollister, Mugsy, Bluemercury, Tecovas, Rowan, BoxLunch and Mikey’s Late Night Slice are now open. Coming soon to the shopping destination are gorjana, Faherty, Bar Italia, Diamond Cellar and Altar’d State. Easton Town Center is home to more than 250 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Steiner + Associates handles leasing and management for the property.