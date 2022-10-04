REBusinessOnline

Tenants Lease 20,913 SF of ‘Ready-to-Wear’ Office Suites at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Inspired by Somerset Development, the owner of Bell Works Chicagoland, has leased nearly 21,000 square feet of its “ready-to-wear” office suites. The suites total 23,628 square feet and offer spaces that are available for immediate occupancy with flexible, short-term leasing options. The owner also plans to launch a second version of the ready-to-wear suites, which will comprise nine new spaces totaling 20,000 square feet at the campus in Hoffman Estates.

The current roster of tenants within the ready-to-wear spaces includes Clover Imaging Group, Stoltmann Law Offices, CPATAX Services, RiskSmith Insurance, CPA Advisors Group, Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, Victor Construction Co. Inc., LinkSpace and Mosquito Hunters. Colliers represented ownership in the lease transactions. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus.

