Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 46,000 SF at Union Lake Crossing in Southern New Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. — New tenants have signed leases totaling 46,000 square feet at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot retail center located in Millville in southern New Jersey. Old Navy will open a 15,000-square-foot store at the property, joining Fun City in backfilling a former Dick’s Sporting Goods space. Food-and-beverage concepts Five Guys, Poke Bros. and Crumbl have also signed leases at the center, as have Skechers, Inspira Health and Rally House. Mario Brunelli and Chelsea Reizner of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented the owner, Irgang Group, in all lease negotiations.