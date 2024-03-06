Temenos, NHP Foundation Open 95-Unit Supportive Housing Complex in Houston

HOUSTON — Temenos Community Development Corp. and The NHP Foundation have opened a 95-unit supportive housing complex in Houston. The property includes an entire floor dedicated to at-risk youth, and 80 units replace those lost to The Texas Department of Transportation to make way for highway improvements. The City of Houston Housing & Community Development provided $12.5 million for the project, and The Harris County Community Services Department provided $11 million. The Houston Housing Finance Corp. and the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs also contributed to the capital stack.