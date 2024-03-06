Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Temenos, NHP Foundation Open 95-Unit Supportive Housing Complex in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Temenos Community Development Corp. and The NHP Foundation have opened a 95-unit supportive housing complex in Houston. The property includes an entire floor dedicated to at-risk youth, and 80 units replace those lost to The Texas Department of Transportation to make way for highway improvements. The City of Houston Housing & Community Development provided $12.5 million for the project, and The Harris County Community Services Department provided $11 million. The Houston Housing Finance Corp. and the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs also contributed to the capital stack.

You may also like

IPA Arranges  $37M Loan for Refinancing of Dane...

Austin Commercial Breaks Ground on 83,000 SF Academic...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Ervin Cable Construction Signs 11,400 SF Industrial Lease...

Dezer, Bentley Motors Break Ground on 62-Story Condo...

Portman, National Real Estate Advisors Top Out 25-Story...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $46.9M Sale of Two-Property...

Gwinnett County Partners With CBRE for Gwinnett Place...

Alliance Residential, KTGY Open 264-Unit Broadstone Edition Apartment...