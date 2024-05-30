Thursday, May 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cobblestone Village Residence will offer units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations.
DevelopmentSoutheastStudent HousingTennessee

Tennessee State University, Cobblestone to Break Ground on 719-Bed Residence Hall

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tennessee State University is set to break ground on a 719-bed residence hall development located across from the university’s campus in Nashville. Dubbed Cobblestone Village Residence, the community will be developed through a public-private partnership with Cobblestone Development & Consulting.

The Industrial Development Board has approved the issuance of $180 million in bond financing for construction of the community, which will feature two buildings offering 155 units. The 280,000-square-foot development will offer units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Construction is expected to begin in June with completion planned for fall 2026.

The development team for the project includes Lamar Johnson Collaborative and AECOM Hunt. Mesirow Financial acted as underwriter in placing bond financing for the project. Cardinal Group has been tapped to manage the community upon completion.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Originates $70M Refinancing for Multifamily Community...

Scannell Properties Sells New Distribution Center in Savannah...

MacKenzie Signs US Cabinet Depot to 194,400 SF...

JLL Arranges 26,000 SF Lease at Silo Bend...

CEDARst Cos., Bridge Investment Group Break Ground on...

Crow Holdings Breaks Ground on 511,000 SF Industrial...

GMH Communities Plans 1 MSF Central Station Mixed-Use...

JT Magen Completes First Retail Store for Wayfair...

Blue Bell Creameries Opens 16,000 SF Distribution Facility...