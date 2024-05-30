Tennessee State University, Cobblestone to Break Ground on 719-Bed Residence Hall

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tennessee State University is set to break ground on a 719-bed residence hall development located across from the university’s campus in Nashville. Dubbed Cobblestone Village Residence, the community will be developed through a public-private partnership with Cobblestone Development & Consulting.

The Industrial Development Board has approved the issuance of $180 million in bond financing for construction of the community, which will feature two buildings offering 155 units. The 280,000-square-foot development will offer units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Construction is expected to begin in June with completion planned for fall 2026.

The development team for the project includes Lamar Johnson Collaborative and AECOM Hunt. Mesirow Financial acted as underwriter in placing bond financing for the project. Cardinal Group has been tapped to manage the community upon completion.