Tepper Sports Nears Completion for $50M Bank of America Stadium Renovation Project in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Locally based Tepper Sports & Entertainment is nearing completion for the redevelopment of Bank of America Stadium, a football stadium in Uptown Charlotte and home of the NFL Carolina Panthers. The development cost for the project was about $50 million. The project started in March 2021 and is expected to be complete next month.

Bank of America Stadium is a 75,412-seat arena located on 33 acres. The renovation included the addition of a 211-foot LED screen and a new premium club space called The Vault, which offers field-side cushioned seats, food and drink options, a full-service bar, concierge service and a private indoor lounge. The exclusive club area will offer a range of 100 to 150 seats for Charlotte FC, the city’s professional soccer team, as well as Carolina Panthers games.

The project also includes an improved Lowe’s East Gate, upgrading the main concourses to have five grab-and-go markets and two bars with two 360-degree LED displays. Lastly, the project also added a new 2,600-square-foot locker room for the Charlotte FC team with 30 lockers, USB charging ports, a coaching wall and eight television screens.