REBusinessOnline

Tepper Sports Nears Completion for $50M Bank of America Stadium Renovation Project in Uptown Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Locally based Tepper Sports & Entertainment is nearing completion for the redevelopment of Bank of America Stadium, a football stadium in Uptown Charlotte and home of the NFL Carolina Panthers. The development cost for the project was about $50 million. The project started in March 2021 and is expected to be complete next month.

Bank of America Stadium is a 75,412-seat arena located on 33 acres. The renovation included the addition of a 211-foot LED screen and a new premium club space called The Vault, which offers field-side cushioned seats, food and drink options, a full-service bar, concierge service and a private indoor lounge. The exclusive club area will offer a range of 100 to 150 seats for Charlotte FC, the city’s professional soccer team, as well as Carolina Panthers games.

The project also includes an improved Lowe’s East Gate, upgrading the main concourses to have five grab-and-go markets and two bars with two 360-degree LED displays. Lastly, the project also added a new 2,600-square-foot locker room for the Charlotte FC team with 30 lockers, USB charging ports, a coaching wall and eight television screens.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  