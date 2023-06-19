Tepuy Acquires Tenant for Renovated Industrial Building in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Atomos Nuclear and Space Corp. has become the first tenant in Tepuy Properties’ 63,412-square-foot warehouse in Broomfield. The recently renovated building is located at 2360 Industrial Lane.

Atomos specializes in space logistics with its development and operation of orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) for missions in outer space. Its first mission is scheduled for launch in January 2024.

The building underwent a $5 million renovation that divided it into six separate suites with common amenities. Atomos Space has leased two of the four storefronts, occupying 19,288 square feet, or about 30 percent of the building. The renovation included improvements to the roof, HVAC and electrical systems, loading dock, restrooms and overall aesthetics of the building’s exterior.

Tepuy Properties plans to expand the Broomfield property by constructing a second building on the additional 2.5 acres of land. Once fully developed, the property is expected to offer about 100,000 square feet of rental space, making it the largest property in Tepuy’s portfolio.