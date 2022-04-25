REBusinessOnline

Tepuy Properties Acquires Office Building in Boulder, Colorado for $2.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located at 3050 Broadway St. in Boulder, Colo., the property features 7,094 square feet of office space.

BOULDER, COLO. — Boulder-based Tepuy Properties has purchased a multi-suite office building located at 3050 Broadway St. in Boulder. Attache International Marketing sold the asset for $2.6 million.

Built in 1981, the 7,094-square-foot property is currently 100 percent vacant. Tepuy plans to update the property with interior renovations and rooftop patio updates.

Eric Rutherford with WK Real Estate represented the buyer, while Chris Jensen of Vista Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

