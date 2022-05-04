Tepuy Properties Acquires Office Building in Colorado Springs for $7.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

USA Triathlon is a tenant at the 38,638-square-foot office building at 5825 Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Tepuy Properties has purchased a three-story office building located at 5825 Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs. DCP Delmonico LLC sold the asset for $7.9 million.

Built in 1985, the 38,638-square-foot property was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale by eight tenants, including USA Triathlon.

Eric Rutherford of WK Estate represented Tepuy Properties, while Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.