11331-Dillon-Rd-Broomfield-CO
Glass to Glass Denver occupies the 27,116-square-foot glass recycling facility at 11331 Dillon Road in Broomfield, Colo.
Tepuy Properties Buys Glass Recycling Facility in Broomfield, Colorado for $4.7M

by Amy Works

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Tepuy Properties has acquired an industrial facility located at 11331 Dillon Road in Broomfield for $4.7 million. Jaime Pletcher of Gibbons White represented the buyer, while Matthew Trone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Glass to Glass Denver, a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois, occupies the 27,116-square-foot glass recycling facility. The tenant specializes in transforming post-consumer glass into high-quality, reusable glass for manufacturers. The company processes a variety of glass materials, including bottles, jars and containers, for reuse in manufacturing new glass products.

Built in 1973, the facility is located off Highway 287 and E-470, providing direct access to Denver International Airport.

