Tepuy Properties Sells 43,770 SF Flex Building in Louisville, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located at 385 S. Pierce Ave. in Louisville, Colo., the property features 43,770 square feet of flex space.

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Tepuy Properties has completed the disposition of a property located at 385 S. Pierce Ave. in Louisville. Centre Point Properties acquired the asset for $8.7 million. The property features 43,770 square feet of flex space.

Tepuy originally purchased the property for $2.5 million. Jaime Pletcher of Gibbons White represented the seller, while Cody Stambaugh and Mark Alley of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

