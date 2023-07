LOVELAND, COLO. — Tepuy Properties has sold a 28,396-square-foot office/industrial space in Loveland for $4.7 million.

The building, situated off highway 287, offers versatile spaces suitable for different businesses. The property, originally purchased by Tepuy in 2017, is fully occupied. The buyer was Wing Seven Capital LLC.

The sale of this property allows Tepuy to reposition another asset in its portfolio.