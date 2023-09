SAVANNAH, GA. — Terra Alma has begun leasing the retail space at a master-planned development currently underway in Savannah. Totaling 11,000 square feet, the space is situated within the EmmaJames at Savannah Harbor property along the Savannah River on Hutchinson Island, which also features apartments and townhomes. Amenities at the development will include a marina and outdoor concert theater. An undisclosed seafood concept has signed the first retail lease.