Terra, Blanca Begin Leasing Offices at Mixed-Use Development in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands District

Pictured is a rendering of the office lobby at THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands mixed-use project underway in Miami.

MIAMI — Locally based developer Terra and brokerage firm Blanca Commercial Real Estate have launched leasing at The Offices at THE WELL, the office component of THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands mixed-use project located at 1177 Kane Concourse in Miami. Tere Blanca, Danet Linares, Christina Jolley and Nicole Kaiser of Blanca Commercial Real Estate have begun leasing the building’s 98,420 square feet of office space, which is spread across four floors.

In addition to offices, THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands will also feature 54 luxury residences and 11,000 square feet of wellness space operated by New York-based THE WELL that includes a fitness center, concierge services, indoor and outdoor classes and onsite sessions with a health coach. Other amenities include a 6,500-square-foot food-and-beverage outlet, elevated plaza, rooftop and a parking garage.

Terra plans to break ground on the mixed-use development in the first quarter with completion anticipated for late 2024. The design team includes architect Arquitectonica and interior designer Meyer Davis.