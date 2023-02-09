REBusinessOnline

Terra, Blanca Begin Leasing Offices at Mixed-Use Development in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands District

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Office, Southeast

Pictured is a rendering of the office lobby at THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands mixed-use project underway in Miami.

MIAMI — Locally based developer Terra and brokerage firm Blanca Commercial Real Estate have launched leasing at The Offices at THE WELL, the office component of THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands mixed-use project located at 1177 Kane Concourse in Miami. Tere Blanca, Danet Linares, Christina Jolley and Nicole Kaiser of Blanca Commercial Real Estate have begun leasing the building’s 98,420 square feet of office space, which is spread across four floors.

In addition to offices, THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands will also feature 54 luxury residences and 11,000 square feet of wellness space operated by New York-based THE WELL that includes a fitness center, concierge services, indoor and outdoor classes and onsite sessions with a health coach. Other amenities include a 6,500-square-foot food-and-beverage outlet, elevated plaza, rooftop and a parking garage.

Terra plans to break ground on the mixed-use development in the first quarter with completion anticipated for late 2024. The design team includes architect Arquitectonica and interior designer Meyer Davis.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  