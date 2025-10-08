Terra Completes 470-Unit Centro City Residences in Miami

MIAMI — Terra has completed the first phase of Centro City Residences, the multifamily component of the 38-acre Centro City mixed-use development in Miami’s West Little Havana neighborhood. Phase I features 470 apartments spread across three eight-story multifamily buildings located at 3830 N.W. 11th St., as well as 350,000 square feet of retail space anchored by a 100,000-square-foot Target store. Other retail tenants include Ross Dress for Less, DD’s, Fresco Y Mas, Walgreens and Bank of America.

Leasing and move-ins are underway at Centro City Residences, which features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Floorplans measure approximately 500 to 1,250 square feet in size, with monthly rental rates starting at approximately $2,400, according to Terra. Amenities include multiple pools with cabanas, barbecue grill areas, a children’s playground, dog park, lounges and game rooms.

Terra obtained a $291 million financing package for the project earlier this year.