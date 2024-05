WESTLAKE, TEXAS — Terra Lounge has opened a 2,400-square-foot bar and restaurant at The Terraces, an eight-building, 1.1 million-square-foot office complex located north of Fort Worth in Westlake. Terra Lounge, which can accommodate about 100 people, offers beer, wine and cocktails, as well as appetizers, salads and gourmet pizzas. Chicago-based Glenstar purchased the property, which is home to office users like Goosehead Insurance and ECI Software Solutions, in 2019.