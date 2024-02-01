Terra, New Valley Obtain $127M Refinancing for Metro Miami Multifamily Community

HIALEAH, FLA. — Terra and New Valley have obtained a $127 million loan for the refinancing of Natura Gardens, a newly built multifamily community located in Miami’s West Hialeah neighborhood. The co-developers are using the loan, which was provided by an affiliate of MF1 Capital, to pay off and refinance a $65 million construction loan that Bank OZK provided in 2021. Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jon Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Michael Diaz of Walker & Dunlop’s New York Capital Markets team arranged the refinancing. Delivered in 2023, Natura Gardens is a 460-unit, garden-style apartment community that was more than 97 percent occupied at the time of refinancing.