Terra Receives $45M Refinancing Loan for Phase II of Shopping Center in South Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

Terra broke ground on Phase II in 2019 and expects to complete the 150,000-square-foot development by the end of this year.

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Terra City Center Investments II LLC, an entity sponsored by development firm Terra, has received a $45 million refinancing loan for Phase II of Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines. First Bank of Florida provided the loan. Terra broke ground on Phase II last year and expects to complete the 150,000-square-foot project by the end of this year. Some of Phase II is complete, with 98 percent of the space leased to tenants including anchors Hobby Lobby and UFC Gym, as well as CoreLife Eatery, AT&T, Space Coast Credit Union, Walk-On’s Bistreaux, Chuy’s Tex Mex and McAlister’s Deli. Terra completed the145,000-square-foot first phase of Pines City Center before selling it to TA Realty in December 2018. Pines City Center spans 47 acres.