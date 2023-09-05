Terra Sells 16000 Pines Market Retail Center in Florida for $56M

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Terra has sold 16000 Pines Market, a 135,000-square-foot retail center located in Pembroke Pines, for $56 million. Situated on 13.2 acres and developed between 2020 and 2022, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Publix anchors the center, whose other tenants include Crunch Fitness, Burlington, First Watch Café, Verizon Wireless, Everglades Family Dental, Tropical Smoothie Café, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs and MD-Now Urgent Care Center. The property also features two standalone parcels that house a U.S. post office and Regions Bank. Mark Gilbert and Adam Feinstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented Terra in the transaction. Apollo Realty Income Solutions (ARIS) acquired the property.