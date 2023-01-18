Terra, Turnberry Select Balfour Beatty to Construct 800-Room Hotel in Miami Beach

The 17-story Grand Hyatt hotel will be connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center via a sky bridge.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Locally based co-developers Terra and Turnberry have selected Balfour Beatty to construct the new Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel. Located at the intersection of 17th Street and Convention Center Drive, the 17-story, 800-room hotel will serve as the central anchor of the Miami Beach Convention Center District.

The design-build team also includes Arquitectonica, Stonehill Taylor and EoA. Early site work at the property is now underway, with vertical construction anticipated to start this year and be completed in 2025.

Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will include 12 floors of guest rooms and suites, four floors of meeting spaces and ballrooms that will complement the Miami Beach Convention Center, which will be connected to the hotel via a sky bridge. Hotel amenities will include a resort-style pool deck, restaurant, lobby lounge and bar and ground-level retail space.