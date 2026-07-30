Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Vertical construction is complete at the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach hotel. (Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty)
DevelopmentFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

Terra, Turnberry Top Out 17-Story Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Hotel

by John Nelson

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Terra and Turnberry, along with general contractor Balfour Beatty, have topped out Grand Hyatt Miami Beach, a 17-story, 800-room hotel underway in Miami Beach. The hotel tower will be connected to the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center via a climate-controlled sky bridge upon completion.

Designed by Arquitectonica, Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will feature 12 floors of hotel rooms, as well as four floors of meeting and ballroom space totaling 110,000 square feet, including the 8,000-square-foot Grand Lawn on the fifth-floor amenity deck. The hotel will include a signature restaurant, lobby lounge and bar and 17,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, as well as two resort-style pools and a fitness center with a spa treatment room.

The development team plans to deliver the hotel in late 2027. Last year, Terra and Turnberry secured $392 million in construction financing for the project.

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