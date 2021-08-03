TerraCap Acquires 193,000 SF Denver Corporate Center Office Building for $31.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Denver Corporate Center I in Denver’s Tech Center submarket features 193,000 rentable square feet of Class A office space.

DENVER — TerraCap Management has purchased Denver Corporate Center I, formerly known as The Office at DTC, in Denver. Origin Investments and Hamilton-Titan Partners sold the asset for $31.1 million.

Situated within the Denver Tech Center submarket, the 11-story building features 193,000 rentable square feet of Class A office space. The property was built in 1980. TerraCap acquired two sister buildings at this location in August 2019 for $71 million and holds the three buildings under one ownership.

Tim Richey, Charley Will, Chad Flynn and Jenny Knowlton of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal. Brightspire Capital provided debt financing for TerraCap with assistance from C.J. Kelly and Jeff Halsey of CBRE’s debt team. TerraCap hired JLL to handle leasing of the property and DPC as property manager.