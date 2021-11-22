TerraCap Acquires 354-Unit Apartment Complex in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Built in 1985, The Reserve at Peachtree Corners features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool overlooking a private lake, fitness center, lakeside clubhouse, dog park and a playground.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Naples, Fla.-based TerraCap Management LLC has acquired The Reserve at Peachtree Corners, a 354-unit apartment complex in Peachtree Corners, about 22.3 miles from downtown Atlanta. Bill Shippen of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Located at 3495 Jones Mill Road, The Reserve at Peachtree Corners is situated in the northern region of Gwinnett County. The property is situated 8.1 miles from Perimeter Mall, 15 miles from Emory University and 30.6 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TerraCap plans to reposition the property and complete several capital projects, including a renovation program on the unit interiors. Matt Stewart of TerraCap says the firm’s capital plan also includes renovations to the clubhouse and boosting the overall curb appeal. TerraCap chose First Communities Management as the new property manager.