REBusinessOnline

TerraCap Acquires 354-Unit Apartment Complex in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Reserve at Peachtree

Built in 1985, The Reserve at Peachtree Corners features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool overlooking a private lake, fitness center, lakeside clubhouse, dog park and a playground.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Naples, Fla.-based TerraCap Management LLC has acquired The Reserve at Peachtree Corners, a 354-unit apartment complex in Peachtree Corners, about 22.3 miles from downtown Atlanta. Bill Shippen of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 1985, The Reserve at Peachtree Corners features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool overlooking a private lake, fitness center, lakeside clubhouse, dog park and a playground.

Located at 3495 Jones Mill Road, The Reserve at Peachtree Corners is situated in the northern region of Gwinnett County. The property is situated 8.1 miles from Perimeter Mall, 15 miles from Emory University and 30.6 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TerraCap plans to reposition the property and complete several capital projects, including a renovation program on the unit interiors. Matt Stewart of TerraCap says the firm’s capital plan also includes renovations to the clubhouse and boosting the overall curb appeal. TerraCap chose First Communities Management as the new property manager.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  