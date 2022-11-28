TerraCap Acquires 790,000 SF Industrial Building in Metro Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Savannah Gateway Building 1H is the second property to be acquired by TerraCap at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub. TerraCap purchased Building 1F in August 2022.

RINCON, GA. — TerraCap Management LLC has purchased Savannah Gateway Building 1H, a 790,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Savannah suburb of Rincon. The single-story property is located within Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub and was 75 percent occupied at the time of sale. Building 1H marks the completion of a two-building acquisition — TerraCap previously purchased Building 1F in August of this year. Broe Real Estate Group sold Building 1H for an undisclosed price. Britton Burdette of JLL represented the seller in the transaction, and Colliers has been appointed to manage the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.