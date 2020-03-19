REBusinessOnline

TerraCap Acquires Cherry Creek Office Plaza in Glendale for $54M

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Estero, Fla.-based TerraCap Management has purchased Cherry Creek Plaza, an office complex located in Glendale’s Cherry Creek submarket, for $54 million.

Cherry Creek Plaza comprises two 13-story buildings offering a total of 335,000 square feet of Class A office space. On-site amenities include a newly renovated lobby, fitness center and conference room. Additionally, the property is adjacent to Glendale 180, a proposed $175 million mixed-used development.

Occupancy at Cherry Creek Plaza will drop to 73 percent in the coming months with the exit of a full-floor tenant, allowing the buyer to offer suites ranging in size from 1,000 square feet to in excess of 19,000 square feet.

Tim Richey, Mike Winn and Chad Flynn of CBRE-Denver represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Chicago-based NXT Capital provided debt financing for TerraCap, with assistance from both CBRE Denver and Atlanta debt teams.

TerraCap has retained Lincoln Property Co. to handle leasing and Corum Real Estate Group as property manager.

