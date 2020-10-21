TerraCap Acquires Office Park Near Orlando Airport for $24M

ORLANDO, FLA. — TerraCap Management LLC has acquired Airport Business Center, a six-building, 196,000-square-foot office/flex park in Orlando. The property is situated at 5730 S. Semoran Blvd., four miles north of Orlando International Airport. The asset was 88 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including law firm Hogan PA, Reliance Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, Southeast Airport Services Inc. and US Marine Corps Recruiting. TerraCap hired Foundry Commercial LLC to lease the property and Harvard Pacific to manage the property. CBRE | Orlando arranged acquisition financing through Prime Finance on behalf of the Estero, Fla.-based buyer. Ron Rogg of CBRE | Orlando represented the undisclosed seller in the sale.