REBusinessOnline

TerraCap Management Acquires 337-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm TerraCap Management has acquired Latitude at Presidio, a 337-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 959 square feet. Amenities include a pool, game room, outdoor grilling and dining stations, fitness center, coffee bar and a dog park. Matt Pohl and Kevin Dufour of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  