TerraCap Management Acquires 337-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Austin

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm TerraCap Management has acquired Latitude at Presidio, a 337-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 959 square feet. Amenities include a pool, game room, outdoor grilling and dining stations, fitness center, coffee bar and a dog park. Matt Pohl and Kevin Dufour of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.