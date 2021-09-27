TerraCap Management Sells 82,000 SF Office Building in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — TerraCap Management LLC has sold Eastpointe, a three-story, Class B office building in Tampa that totals approximately 82,000 square feet. Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Ryan Jenkins and Zach Eicholtz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, TerraCap, in the transaction. TriOut Advisory acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1987, the property has a two-story parking garage.

TerraCap acquired Eastpointe in March 2014 as part of a two-property acquisition. TerraCap invested capital into the roof, HVAC, parking lot, parking garage, restrooms and signage. After signing Circle K to a 10-year deal for approximately 19,000 square feet and extending the approximately 36,000-square-foot anchor tenant Pharmerica through 2025, Eastpointe reached 96 percent occupancy, and TerraCap began moving the property towards a disposition.