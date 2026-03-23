Terrace Group, Midloch Investment Partners Buy 270,022 SF Industrial Business Park Near Minneapolis

FRIDLEY, MINN. — The Terrace Group has acquired River Tech Workplace in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. Midloch Investment Partners is the equity partner in the acquisition. The four-building flex industrial park totals 270,022 square feet and is situated on nearly 20 acres. Constructed in 1987, River Tech Workplace features a mix of spaces designed to accommodate tenants such as light industrial, service, technology and medical users. Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.