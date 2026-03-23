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River Tech Workplace consists of four flex industrial buildings in Fridley, Minn. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

Terrace Group, Midloch Investment Partners Buy 270,022 SF Industrial Business Park Near Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

FRIDLEY, MINN. — The Terrace Group has acquired River Tech Workplace in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. Midloch Investment Partners is the equity partner in the acquisition. The four-building flex industrial park totals 270,022 square feet and is situated on nearly 20 acres. Constructed in 1987, River Tech Workplace features a mix of spaces designed to accommodate tenants such as light industrial, service, technology and medical users. Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.

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