TerraCRG Arranges $30M Sale of Industrial Property in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has arranged the $30 million sale of an industrial site located at 360 Kingsland Ave. in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint area. According to LoopNet Inc., the site spans 98,250 square feet and houses a 17,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility. The site is zoned for up to 196,000 buildable square feet of commercial space. Dan Marks and Daniel Lebor of TerraCRG represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was private equity firm Sitex Group.

