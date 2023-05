NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has arranged the $8 million sale of two multifamily buildings totaling 14 units in Brooklyn. The eight-unit building at 277 Humboldt St. is located in the Williamsburg neighborhood, and the six-unit building at 767 Hart St. is located in the Bushwick area. Matthew Cosentino, Rémi Norris and Ronny Zimin of TerraCRG brokered the deals. The sellers were not disclosed. The buyer of both properties was Partners Path.