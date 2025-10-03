Friday, October 3, 2025
TerraCRG Negotiates $12.4M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm TerraCRG has negotiated the $12.4 million sale of a portfolio of four multifamily buildings totaling 17 units in the Red Hook area of Brooklyn. The buildings are located within six blocks of each other along Van Buren Street and include two retail spaces. Daniel Lebor and Matthew Cosentino of TeerraCRG represented the seller, REDHOEK+, in the transaction. Blue Sky Diner Inc. was the buyer. The sales price translates to a cap rate of approximately 6 percent.

